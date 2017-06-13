DUBAI, June 13 Saudi Arabia's aviation body said
on Tuesday that closing its airspace to flights from Qatar was
within its sovereign rights to protect its citizens from any
threat.
The Saudi comments were in reaction to remarks by Qatar
Airway's chief executive that the kingdom, the United Arab
Emirates and Bahrain were violating international law by
shutting out Qatari flights.
The airspace closure was within its sovereign right to
protect the country and its citizens from anything it sees as a
threat and as a precautionary measure, Saudi Arabia's General
Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement published by the
Saudi Press Agency.
Similar statements were also issued by the UAE and Bahraini
aviation authorities after a CNN interview of Chief Executive of
Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, who criticised the three Arab
countries for the airspace closure.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and
transport ties with Qatar a week ago, accusing it of fomenting
regional unrest, supporting terrorism and getting too close to
Iran, all of which Doha denies.
Al Baker had appealed to the International Civil Aviation
Organization, a U.N. agency which administers the Chicago
convention that guarantees civil overflights to declare the
airspace closure as illegal.
The UAE General Aviation Authority said it is fully
committed to the Chicago convention, but the state reserves the
sovereign right under international law to take any
precautionary measures to protect its national security if
necessary, according to UAE state news agency WAM.
The three countries' aviation bodies also said non-Qatari
private and chartered flights from Qatar must submit requests to
them at least 24 hours before crossing the airspace.
The request should include a list of names and nationalities
of crews and passengers, and the cargo carried by the aircraft,
they said.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad and Saeed Azhar; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)