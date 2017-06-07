BERLIN, June 7 German Foreign Minister Sigmar
Gabriel on Wednesday urged all sides to avoid further escalating
the crisis gripping the Gulf, warning that disagreements among
Gulf states could weaken the U.S.-led coalition's fight against
Islamic State.
"We all - and that is also the view of my Saudi counterpart
- are interested in avoiding any further escalation, because the
region is already facing great tensions and challenges," Gabriel
said after a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.
Gabriel told reoprters it was imperative that all members of
the coalition fighting Islamic State banned any government or
private financing of terrorist organisations.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain on Monday said they
would sever all ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting
terrorism and Iran.
Asked about the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in
the Middle East, Gabriel said Germany did not support a policy
of "pure confrontation" against Iran.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)