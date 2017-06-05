UPDATE 2-Toshiba stock listing status downgraded, deeper losses flagged
* Investigation ongoing over accounting at bankrupt nuclear unit
LONDON, June 5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.
Here is a graphic on some potential trade fallout:
(Graphic by Christian Inton Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Investigation ongoing over accounting at bankrupt nuclear unit
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.