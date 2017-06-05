PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.
Here is a graphic on how they all stack up in OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries:
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.