TORONTO, June 14 The United Nations aviation
agency said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request from Qatar
to intervene after its Gulf neighbours closed airspace to nation
amid the worst diplomatic row in the region in years.
The International Civil Aviation Organization said would
host talks of ministers and senior officials from Qatar, UAE,
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt at its Montreal headquarters on
Thursday to help find a "consensus-based solution" that
addressed "current regional concerns".
