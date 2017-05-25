DOHA May 25 Qatar's foreign minister on
Thursday played down fears of a rift with fellow Gulf Arab
states over what it had said were fake remarks by its emir
criticising U.S. foreign policy, saying they shared the same
interests and fate.
"Qatar is always in favour of maintaining strong and
brotherly relations with GCC (Gulf Cooperation
Council)countries," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani
told a new conference in the Qatari capital.
"In Riyadh we had very positive discussions about the
relationship between Gulf countries," he added, referring to
talks in the Saudi capital.
(Reporting by Tom Finn Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by
Louise Ireland)