* Move escalates rift over Doha ties to Muslim Brotherhood
* Powerful Arab states accuse Qatar of backing Iran agenda
* U.S. sees no impact on militant fight, urges resolution
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord
By Noah Browning
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United
Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on
Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the
worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in
the Arab world.
The coordinated move dramatically escalates a dispute over
Qatar's support of the Muslim Brotherhood, the world's oldest
Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha even backs the
agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.
Announcing the closure of transport ties with Qatar, the
three Gulf states gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks
to leave their countries. Qatar was also expelled from a
Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.
Economic disturbances loomed immediately, as Abu Dhabi's
state-owned Etihad Airways said it would suspend all flights to
and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
Oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant
groups and broadcasting their ideology, in an apparent reference
to Qatar's influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.
"(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups
aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the
Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and
promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their
media constantly," the Saudi state news agency SPA said.
The statement accused Qatar of supporting what it described
as Iranian-backed militants in its restive and largely Shi'ite
Muslim-populated Eastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain.
Qatar had no immediate reaction to the announcements, and
Qatari officials could not be reached for comment, but it has
denied supporting terrorism or Iran in the past.
WORLD CUP, U.S. BASE
The measures are more severe than during a previous
eight-month rift in 2014, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE
withdrew their ambassadors from Doha, again alleging Qatari
support for militant groups. At that time, travel links were
maintained and Qataris were not expelled.
A split between Doha and its closest allies can have
repercussions around the Middle East, where Gulf states have
used their financial and political power to influence events in
Libya, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
The diplomatic broadside threatens the international
prestige of Qatar, which hosts a large U.S. military base and is
set to host the 2022 World Cup. It has for years presented
itself as a mediator and power broker for the region's many
disputes.
Kristian Ulrichsen, a Gulf expert at the U.S-based Baker
Institute, said if Qatar's land borders and air space were
closed for any length of time "it would wreak havoc on the
timeline and delivery" of the World Cup.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in
Sydney on Monday that the spat would not effect the fight
against Islamist militants and that Washington has encouraged
its Gulf allies to resolve their differences.
The announcements come 10 days after President Donald Trump
visited Riyadh to call on Muslim countries to stand united
against Islamists extremists, and singling out Iran as a key
source of funding and support for militant groups.
"It seems that the Saudis and Emiratis feel emboldened by
the alignment of their regional interests - toward Iran and
Islamism - with the Trump administration," said Kristian
Ulrichsen, a Gulf expert at the U.S-based Baker Institute.
"(They) have decided to deal with Qatar's alternative
approach on the assumption that they will have the (Trump)
administration's backing."
'ARAB SPRING'
Qatar has used its media and political clout to support
long-repressed Islamists during the 2011 pro-democracy "Arab
Spring" uprisings in several Arab countries.
Muslim Brotherhood parties allied to Doha are now mostly on
the backfoot in the region, especially after a 2013 military
takeover in Egypt ousted the elected Islamist president.
The former army chief and now president, Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, along with the new government's allies in Saudi Arabia
and the UAE, blacklist the Brotherhood as a terrorist
organisation.
Egypt, the Arab world's most populous nation, said on its
state news agency that Qatar's policy "threatens Arab national
security and sows the seeds of strife and division within Arab
societies according to a deliberate plan aimed at the unity and
interests of the Arab nation."
Oil prices rose after the moves against Qatar, which is the
biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a major
seller of condensate - a low-density liquid fuel and refining
product derived from natural gas.
