* Kuwait says Qatar will listen to neighbours' concerns
* Trump backs its rivals' accusation of terrorism financing
* Qatar diplomat says spat shows lack of U.S. leadership
* Iran flies four cargo planes of food to Qatar
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to
the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and
economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a
solution to the worst regional crisis in years.
Saudi Arabia and allies Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) severed ties with Qatar last week, accusing it of
supporting Islamist militants and arch-foe Iran - charges Doha
denies.
The rift has disrupted travel, separated families, severed
commercial links and sown confusion among banks and businesses
while deepening divisions between their respective allies
fighting in wars and political struggles from Libya to Yemen.
"(Kuwait) affirms the readiness of the brothers in Qatar to
understand the reality of the qualms and concerns of their
brothers and to heed the noble endeavours to enhance security
and stability," Kuwait's state news agency KUNA quoted Foreign
Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as saying.
Kuwait, which has retained ties with Qatar and has often
acted as a mediator in regional disputes, said it wanted to
resolve the dispute "within the unified Gulf house".
A previous mediation effort by Kuwait in which the Emir
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah shuttled between Riyadh,
Abu Dhabi and Doha, failed to achieve an immediate breakthrough.
"Is this the beginning of wisdom and reasonable thinking? I
hope so," UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar
Gargash wrote on Twitter in reaction to Kuwait saying Qatar was
ready to listen to the grievances.
U.S. President Donald Trump at first offered to host Qatar
and its adversaries - all U.S. allies - at the White House, but
on Friday said Qatar has been a high-level sponsor of terrorism
and backed the Gulf pressure.
Saudi Arabia's powerful Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Salman discussed efforts to "counter terrorism and extremism" in
a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on
Sunday, state news agency SPA said.
But a Qatari diplomat said the crisis reflected a lack of
U.S. leadership.
"This is the biggest testimony to U.S. failure in the Gulf,"
the diplomat told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"(It) gives others the impression the U.S. does not know how to
manage the relationship with its allies or is incapable."
On Friday Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt tightened
their squeeze on Qatar by putting dozens of figures and
charities they link to the country on terrorism blacklists.
Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that
philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, saying it
deplored the accusation.
IRAN FLIGHTS
A peninsular nation of 2.5 million people, Qatar has for
years punched well above its weight in world affairs by
parleying its vast gas wealth into influence across the region,
irking many with its maverick stances and support for Islamists.
But it was importing 80 percent of its food from bigger Gulf
Arab neighbours before they cut ties and is now in talks with
Iran and Turkey to secure food and water supplies.
Iran - the main regional rival of Saudi Arabia - sent four
cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tonnes of
fruit and vegetables every day, Iranian officials said on
Sunday, amid concerns of shortages.
Senior officials from the countries opposed to Qatar have
warned it that appealing for foreign assistance will not advance
a reconciliation.
Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Doha remained
committed to an oil output cut deal agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC
producers last month.
Mohammed al-Sada said in a statement: "circumstances in the
region shall not prevent the state of Qatar from honouring its
international commitment of cutting its oil production".
In a sign Gulf states were seeking to lessen the human
impact of their June 5 severing of ties, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain
and the UAE said on Sunday they had set up hotlines to help
families with Qatari members, without elaborating.
