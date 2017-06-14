(.)
* Turkish foreign minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia
* Qatari foreign ministry calls Gulf sanctions a siege
* UAE minister says Qatar's support for militancy to blame
By Ece Toksabay and Tom Finn
ANKARA/DOHA, June 14 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan was sending his top diplomat to Qatar on Wednesday in a
bid to broker an end to what he has called the inhumane
behaviour of neighbouring Gulf States in severing ties with Doha
and imposing sanctions.
Turkey has backed Qatar in a dispute that has ramifications
across the Middle East, from Cairo to Baghdad, and raised
concerns in Washington and Moscow. Doha denies accusations by
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that
it supports terrorism and courts regional rival Iran.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was scheduled to
meet Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during a visit
also expected to take him to Saudi Arabia.
Qatar said on Wednesday it had withdrawn troops from the
border between the east African states of Djibouti and Eritrea
where the Gulf state has been acting as mediator in a border
dispute. It gave no reasons for the move, but Djibouti had
earlier downgraded its diplomatic ties with Qatar after the Gulf
move against Doha.
Erdogan, in Turkey's strongest comments since the rift began
on June 5, denounced the isolation of Qatar as a violation of
Islamic values and akin to a "death penalty".
The measures against Qatar, which has a population of 2.7
million people but vast gas wealth, have disrupted imports of
food and other materials and caused some foreign banks to scale
back business.
Qatar, which imported 80 percent of its food from bigger
Gulf Arab neighbours before the diplomatic shutdown, has been
talking to Iran and Turkey to secure food and water.
NO DEMANDS YET
Gulf Arab states have not made public any demands on Qatar
but a journalist with the state-funded Al Jazeera network has
shared a list that includes Qatar severing diplomatic ties with
Iran and expelling members of the Palestinian Hamas group and
the Muslim Brotherhood who live in Doha.
Turkey and Qatar have both provided support for the Muslim
Brotherhood in Egypt and backed rebels fighting to overthrow
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The list of demands also includes ending support for
"terrorist organizations" and ceasing "interference" in Egyptian
affairs.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has criticised the
measures imposed on Qatar, saying in Baghdad on Tuesday they
were hurting the emirate's people, not its rulers.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, speaking after talks
in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on
Tuesday, said the measures taken against Doha did not amount to
a blockade since Qatar's airports and ports remained open and
offered to send supplies to Qatar if needed.
The Qatari foreign ministry said Saudi Arabia's offer to
provide food and medical assistance to Qatar confirms that the
closure of transport links "is a siege, not a boycott, and
reflects the clear contradiction in statements by officials of
those countries."
(Additional reporting by Sylvia Westall in Dubai, Writing by
Sami Aboudi,; editing by Ralph Boulton)