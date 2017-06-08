WASHINGTON, June 8 It is too soon to judge what
the regional economic impact will be from a diplomatic dispute
between Qatar and Gulf states, the International Monetary Fund
said on Thursday, after Doha's neighbors accused it of
supporting terrorism.
"The economic impact on Qatar and the region will depend on
how deep and sustained are the disruptions to trade and
financing flows, and how confidence is affected," IMF spokesman
Gerry Rice told reporters, adding: "It is difficult to judge
today how large the economic effect will be."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)