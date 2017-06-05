ANKARA, June 5 Iran called on Qatar, Saudi
Arabia and other Gulf Arab states to resolve disputes through
diplomacy and said any heightened tension would not help to
resolve the crisis in the Middle East, state TV said on Monday.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
have severed their ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting
terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years among some of
the most powerful states in the Arab world.
"To resolve regional disputes and the current dispute, they
should adopt peaceful methods, transparent dialogue and
diplomacy," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.
"No country in the region will benefit from the heightened
tension."
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)