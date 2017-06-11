LONDON, June 11 Iran has sent four cargo planes
of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tonnes of fruit and
vegetable every day, Iranian officials said, amid concerns of
shortages after Qatar's biggest suppliers severed ties with the
import-dependent country.
Qatar has been in talks with Iran and Turkey to secure food
and water supplies after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates,
Egypt and Bahrain cut links, accusing Doha of supporting
terrorism. Qatar says the allegations are based on lies.
"Following the sanctions ... on Qatar, IranAir has so far
transported food and vegetables to this country by four
flights," Shahrokh Noushabadi, the head of public relations at
Iran's national airline was quoted as saying by Fars news agency
on Saturday.
The head of the industries, business and trade organisation
in the Fars province was also quoted by the Tasnim news agency
as saying on Sunday the first planes carrying food to Qatar had
flown from the southern city of Shiraz.
"Every day we will export 100 tonnes of fruits and
vegetables to Qatar," Ali Hemmati said.
Qatar, a small peninsular nation of 2.5 million people, was
importing 80 percent of its food requirements from bigger Gulf
Arab neighbours before they cut ties with it.
Iran, long at odds with Saudi Arabia and a behind-the-scenes
target of the move, has called for the sides to overcome their
differences.
