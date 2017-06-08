AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states over alleged ties to terrorism, a row which is endangering stability in the region.
"Al Jazeera Media Network under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms," it said on Twitter. Reuters could not immediately validate the report. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
* Crude down about 20 pct since peaking in late Feb (Recasts, updates prices and adds quote)