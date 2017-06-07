DUBAI, June 7 Kuwait's emir arrived in Doha on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, part of a mediation mission to try to heal a rift in the Western-allied Gulf Cooperation Council.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah travelled to the Qatari capital after visiting the United Arab Emirates, which along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain has severed ties with Qatar over its alleged support for Islamist militants and ties to Iran.

Sheikh Sabah visited Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to try to mend fences, but no details were released on his mission. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)