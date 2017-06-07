DUBAI, June 7 Kuwait's emir arrived in Doha on
Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, part of a mediation
mission to try to heal a rift in the Western-allied Gulf
Cooperation Council.
Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah travelled to the
Qatari capital after visiting the United Arab Emirates, which
along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain has severed ties with Qatar
over its alleged support for Islamist militants and ties to
Iran.
Sheikh Sabah visited Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to try to mend
fences, but no details were released on his mission.
