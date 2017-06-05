BENGHAZI, Libya, June 5 Libya's eastern-based
government has followed regional allies in cutting diplomatic
ties with Qatar, its foreign minister, Mohamed Dayri, said on
Monday.
The government, which sits in the eastern city of Bayda, has
little authority within Libya. It is appointed by a parliament
that also sits in the east and is aligned with powerful military
commander Khalifa Haftar. They have spurned a U.N.-backed,
internationally recognised government in the capital, Tripoli.
The eastern-based government's announcement came after Saudi
Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties
with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.
