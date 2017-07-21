FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Qatar's emir says life normal in his country despite 'siege'
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
U.S.
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Movie Review
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
Middle East
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
#Top News
July 21, 2017 / 7:32 PM / a day ago

Qatar's emir says life normal in his country despite 'siege'

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's ruling emir said on Friday that life in his country was continuing as normal since four Arab states severed diplomatic and travel ties with it last month.

"As you know, life in Qatar life goes on normally," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said in a televised address to the Gulf Arab nation, his first since the June 5 rupturing of ties with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Sami Aboudi

