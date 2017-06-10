RIYADH, June 10 Qatar Petroleum(QP) said in a statement on Saturday that it was conducting "business as usual" throughout all upstream, midstream and downstream operations, despite rising diplomatic tensions with its Gulf neighbours.

QP was prepared to take any "necessary decisions and measures, should the need arise, to ensure that it honored commitments to customers and partners", the statement said.

Qatar is the world's largest liquid natural gas (LNG) producer and exporter, contributing more than 30 percent of global LNG trade. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Hugh Lawson)