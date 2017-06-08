LONDON, June 8 Royal Dutch Shell has
sent a replacement cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the
United States to Dubai, shipping data shows, after a diplomatic
row disrupted typical trade routes from Qatar.
Shell has a deal to supply the Dubai Supply Authority
(DUSUP) with LNG which it typically sources from Qatar because
of its proximity.
But bans on Qatari vessels entering ports in the United Arab
Emirates, imposed after top Arab powers severed diplomatic and
transport links with Qatar on Monday, meant it had to source the
LNG from elsewhere.
The Maran Gas Amphipolis tanker, carrying around 163,500
cubic metres of LNG produced in the United States, was initially
headed toward Kuwait's port of Mina Al-Ahmadi but made a U-turn
on Wednesday to head for Dubai's port of Jebel Ali.
The tanker is currently unloading at DUSUP's floating import
terminal at Jebel Ali, data showed.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)