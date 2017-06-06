GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up as oil gets slight bounce
* Yield curve steepens slightly (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron told Qatar's emir it was important to preserve stability in the Gulf and that he supported all initiatives to appease tensions that have erupted between Qatar and its Arab neighbours.
In a phone call with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Macron said France remained available to talk to all parties involved, an official at the French president's office said.
Macron also held a separate phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the crisis in the Gulf, the official added. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Leigh Thomas)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he supported efforts to quickly act on legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but has stalled in the House.