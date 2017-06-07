(Adds Gabon condemnation, paragraphs 1, 5)
NOUAKCHOTT, June 6 The West African country of
Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar
on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state
news agency reported, and OPEC member Gabon also condemned the
small Gulf Arab state.
The Arab world's biggest powers, including Saudi Arabia,
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, cut diplomatic relations
with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist
militants and Iran. Qatar vehemently denies the
claims.
"The state of Qatar has linked its policies ... in support
of terrorist organisations and the propagation of extremist
ideas," the Mauritanian ministry of foreign affairs said in a
statement published in Arabic by the Mauritanian Information
Agency.
"This has resulted in heavy losses to human life in these
Arab countries, in Europe and throughout the world," it said.
Oil producer Gabon condemned Qatar for "failing to respect
international commitments and agreements on counter-terrorism,"
a statement from its foreign ministry said, The Central African
nation was "preoccupied with Qatar's continuing support for
terrorist groups", it said.
(Reporting by Kissima Diagana; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Paul Tait)