FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 14 hours
Gulf crisis should be resolved through dialogue, 'not blockade' - Qatari FM
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 12:41 PM / in 14 hours

Gulf crisis should be resolved through dialogue, 'not blockade' - Qatari FM

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Wednesday his country welcomed any serious effort to solve the crisis with its Arab neighbours through dialogue "not blockade".

Speaking at the Chatham House international affairs think-tank, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also said that what he described as the siege by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab emirates, Bahrain and Egypt was a "clear aggression and an insult".

Reporting by Sylvia westall and Noah Browning, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.