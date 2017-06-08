UPDATE 1-Russia's Sistema proposes out-of-court settlement in Rosneft dispute
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
DOHA, June 8 A dispute between Qatar and some Arab states is threatening the stability of the entire region, Qatar's foreign minister said on Thursday, adding diplomacy was still Doha's preferred option and there would never be a military solution to the problem.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters that Qatar had never experienced this type of hostility, even from an enemy country. He said there had been no change to Qatar's military deployment and no troops had been moved.
He was speaking after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries severed diplomatic ties with Doha on Monday and closed transport links. (Reporting by Tom Finn, writing by Sylvia Westall, editing by Sami Aboudi)
NEW YORK, June 22 The operator of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline system said on Thursday demand to transport gasoline to the country's populous northeast is the weakest in six years, the latest symptom of a global oil market grappling with oversupply.