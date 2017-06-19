DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab
countries that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless
they lift their measures against Doha, Foreign Minister Sheikh
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Monday.
"Qatar is under blockade, there is no negotiation. They have
to lift the blockade to start negotiations," he told reporters.
"Until now we didnt' see any progress about lifting the
blockade, which is the precondition for anything to move
forward."
He added that Qatar had still not received any demands from
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which
severed ties two weeks ago, triggering the worst Gulf Arab
crisis in years. Qatar's internal affairs are non-negotiable, he
said, including the future of Doha-based channel al Jazeera.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by
Mark Heinrich)