RABAT, June 6 Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc
cancelled flights via Doha to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi
Arabia, Yemen and Egypt after they severed diplomatic ties with
Qatar, state news agency MAP and the airline's customer service
said on Tuesday.
MAP said Royal Air Maroc flights via Doha to those countries
could not be guaranteed, and the airline's customer service said
flights would no longer be available.
"Royal Air Maroc apologises to its clients for these
inconveniences caused by a situation outside of its control," it
said in a statement.
In 2015, Qatar Airways and Royal Air Maroc announced a joint
business agreement on services and expanded direct flights
between the countries.
Morocco has refrained from taking sides in the dispute
between Qatar and other Arab states. But some of the Gulf
nations are close allies of Morocco, which is a member of the
Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen against the
Iran-allied Shi'ite Houthi militia.
