DUBAI, June 5 Qatar Airways said on its official website on Monday that it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.

The move came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world. (Reporting by Noah Browning; writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)