DUBAI, June 14 Qatar Airways said on Wednesday
the vast majority of its operations had not been affected by
airspace restrictions recently imposed on it by four Arab
countries.
Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker also repeated calls for the
United Nations' aviation agency to intervene in the airspace
rights dispute.
"We call upon the International Civil Aviation Organisation
(ICAO) to declare this an illegal act," al-Baker said in a
statement. "We are not a political body, we are an airline, and
this blockade has stripped us of the rights which are guaranteed
to us."
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and
Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar a week ago,
accusing it of fomenting regional unrest, supporting terrorism
and getting too close to Iran, all of which Doha denies.
State-owned Qatar Airways and other Qatari-owned aircraft
are blocked from using the airspace over the four Arab
countries.
Qatar Airways has said it will continue with plans to add 24
destinations between 2017 and 2018, including two in the next
month, despite the restrictions that have forced the airline to
fly longer routes to avoid the blocked airspace.
"As far as we are concerned, it is business as usual,”
al-Baker said.
Al-Baker said on Tuesday Qatar Airways would redeploy
aircraft it used to fly to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and
Egypt to fast track its expansion plans.
Qatar Airways flies to over 150 global destinations from its
Doha hub.
