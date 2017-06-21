* Over $30 billion of equity holdings moved to finance
ministry
* Stakes in 18 companies including many banks
* Ministry will manage stakes "in a more active manner"
* Part of efficiency drive underway across government
* Government considering how to use dividend streams
By Tom Finn
DOHA, June 21 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has
transferred over $30 billion worth of its domestic equity
holdings to the finance ministry and may sell other assets as
part of a restructuring drive, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Stakes in 18 companies were transferred earlier this year,
before Qatar's diplomatic rift with other Gulf states.
The stakes include major holdings in some of the country's
top firms such as Qatar National Bank,
telecommunications operator Ooredoo and Qatar
Electricity & Water Co.
The Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world's largest
sovereign funds, moved the holdings as part of efforts by the
entire government to become more efficient and generate higher
returns, the sources said.
"The assets were transferred so that the Ministry of Finance
could oversee these holdings in a more active manner," one of
the sources said.
He added, "Under the rule of Sheikh Tamim, Qatar is moving
into an era of greater government scrutiny and oversight of
funds. The finance ministry has a hands-on approach to public
investments."
A second source said an internal restructuring of the QIA
had started earlier this year, aiming to ensure the fund focused
on its strengths, particularly international investing.
The QIA declined to comment, while the finance ministry did
not respond to requests for comment. The QIA, which rarely
discusses its operations publicly, is believed to have over $300
billion of assets around the world.
The holdings transferred to the finance ministry include
stakes across the country's banking industry: Islamic lender
Masraf al Rayan, Ahli Bank, Qatar Islamic
Bank, Qatar International Islamic Bank, Doha
Bank, Commercial Bank of Qatar and Al Khalij
Commercial Bank.
They also include industrial, trading and transport firms:
Qatar National Cement, Al Meera Consumer Goods
, Qatar Gas Transport, Gulf International
Services, Mannai Corp, Mayaza Qatar Real
Estate, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Co
and Qatar Oman Investment Co.
The sources did not specify exactly how holdings in these
companies would be managed more actively. They bring to the
finance ministry annual dividend revenue estimated at over 3
billion riyals ($824 million) this year.
"It has not been decided yet how the revenue from the
company dividends will be used. They could form an additional
revenue stream for the government, or the finance ministry
holdings could be prepared for privatisations or strategic
sales," the first source said.
The restructuring of the QIA was decided months before
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut
diplomatic and transport ties with Doha this month, accusing it
of backing terrorism - a charge which Doha strongly denies.
The changes at the QIA are part of a country-wide
consolidation drive which includes planned mergers of
state-owned liquefied natural gas producers Qatargas and RasGas,
and Qatar Petrochemical Co with Qatar Vinyl Co.
The second source said assets which the QIA might sell
included Hassad Food, the country's top investor in the
international food and agri-business sectors. It was
established in 2008 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the QIA. No
decision has been made, the source stressed.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)