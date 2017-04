DOHA Qatar expressed "regret and surprise" on Wednesday at the decision by Gulf neighbours Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to withdraw their ambassadors from Doha.

In a cabinet statement published on the state Qatar News Agency (QNA), Qatar said it would not reciprocate with the same move.

It said it would remain committed to "preserve and protect the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries".

(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by Yara Bayoumy Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)