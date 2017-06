MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a phone conservation with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Monday, called for a resolution to differences between Qatar and other Arab countries through talks, the ministry said.

It also said "a serous concern has been expressed by the appearance of a new hotbed of tension within the Arab world".

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)