Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the State Prize awards ceremony marking the Day of Russia at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

A diplomatic row between Qatar and some Arab nations including Saudi Arabia was not helping to unite efforts to try to find a Syria settlement or fight terrorism, the Kremlin said.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)