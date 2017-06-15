UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
MONTREAL, June 15 Saudi Arabia's transport minister arrived in Montreal on Thursday for a meeting with Gulf state ministers called by a U.N. aviation agency following last week's decision by the Arab world's biggest powers to isolate Qatar.
Qatar had asked the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to intervene after its Gulf neighbors closed their airspace to Qatar flights..
The meeting was scheduled to start at 9:30 AM EST at ICAO's headquarters in Montreal. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
MOSCOW, June 23 The likelihood that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed is close to 100 percent, Interfax news agency quoted Viktor Ozerov, the head of the defence committee in the Russian upper house of parliament, as saying on Friday.