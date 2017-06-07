BERLIN, June 7 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
rejected an accusation by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that Saudi
Arabia was behind twin attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that
killed at least 12 people.
Speaking in Berlin, Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said he
condemned terrorist attacks wherever they occur, but said there
was no evidence that Saudis were behind the attack in Tehran,
adding he did not know who was responsible.
Jubeir also said there was no specific trigger for a
decision to cut ties with Qatar, but said there was a long list
of grievances.
In a heightened crisis between Arab states, Saudi Arabia,
Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed
relations with Qatar on Monday and closed their airspace to
commercial flights, saying it was funding militant groups.
