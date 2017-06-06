PARIS, June 6 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
said on Tuesday Qatar needed to take several steps, including
ending its support of Palestinian Hamas and the Muslim
Brotherhood, to restore ties with other key Arab states.
"We've decided to take steps to make clear that enough is
enough," Adel Al-Jubeir told journalists in Paris. "Nobody wants
to hurt Qatar. Qatar has to choose whether it must move in one
direction or another direction".
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain said on Monday they
would sever all ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting
terrorism.
Al-Jubeir added that Qatar was undermining the Palestinian
authority and Egypt in its support of Hamas and the Muslim
brotherhood and backing "hostile media".
