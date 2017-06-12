SHANGHAI, June 12 China's COSCO Shipping Lines
Co Ltd has suspended shipping services to
Qatar, citing "uncertainties" after Arab countries severed
diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port
restrictions.
The world's fourth-largest shipping line joins Taiwan's
Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL in suspending
services after Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Arab nations cut
ties with Qatar over its alleged support for terrorism, an
accusation the country denies.
COSCO told customers about the suspension of services to and
from Qatar's Hamad Port in a notice issued on June 7, a
spokeswoman for COSCO's parent company said on Monday.
"In view of the uncertainties as the situation develops, in
order to protect the interests of customers, our company is from
now on suspending booking services and deliveries for Qatar," it
said in the notice.
It added that it had launched a contingency plan that it
would inform customers of as soon as possible.
Qatar is dependent on imports for its basic needs, which are
transported by land and sea. Container ships carry vital
consumer supplies, including food. Fewer container services will
also hurt Qatar's ability to trade.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by Jonathan Saul
in LONDON; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)