FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Qatar Emir to deliver 1900 GMT speech on Gulf crisis
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
U.S.
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Movie Review
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
Middle East
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 5:21 PM / a day ago

Qatar Emir to deliver 1900 GMT speech on Gulf crisis

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Qatar's ruler will deliver a speech on his country's current situation and future policies on Friday at 1900 GMT (10 pm local time), according to a statement by state news agency QNA.

The Gulf is mired in its worst political crisis in years.

Last month, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of financing extremist groups and allying with the Gulf Arab states' arch-foe Iran. Qatar denies the allegations. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.