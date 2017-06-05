KHARTOUM, June 5 Sudan has expressed its concern
over several Arab powers breaking off diplomatic ties with Qatar
and offered to mediate between all sides, the foreign ministry
said on Monday.
"The foreign ministry wishes to express its deep concern
over this unfortunate development between brotherly Arab states
close to the hearts of the Sudanese people," the ministry said
in a statement.
It was the first official response from Sudan after Saudi
Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed
diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move. Yemen,
Libya's eastern-based government, and the Maldives joined later.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Additional reporting by Mostafa
Hashem in Cairo; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein)