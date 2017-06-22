(Adds QP statement)
DOHA, June 22 Expatriates working in Qatar said
on Thursday their employers had cancelled holidays and barred
them from leaving the country in the wake of a rift with other
Arab powers.
A Qatari government official said some leave had been
cancelled in "essential government sectors" to keep staff on
hand as authorities made plans to cope with the crisis, but did
not mention travel restrictions or any focus on foreigners.
Expatriate executives and engineers at Qatar Petroleum
said the orders started a day after Saudi Arabia, the
UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed trade and transport links with
Qatar this month accusing Doha of backing militants - a charge
it dismisses.
"I was told not to travel. My exit permit and holiday was
cancelled," said a British expatriate at one of the state-owned
group's subsidiaries.
A spokesman for Qatar Petroleum said that due to the
sanctions on Qatar "a few selected critical employees may have
been asked to postpone their leave for operational reasons at
their discretion."
He said all expatriate and Qatari staff could still apply
for leave by following standard procedures but did not mention
exit permits.
Doctors from the government-run Hamad hospital made similar
reports and others said the orders had affected hundreds of
people.
There was no one immediately available to comment from the
hospital's management.
A work-sponsorship system widely enforced in the Gulf and
known in Qatar as "kafala" requires foreign workers to get their
employer's consent to change jobs or leave the country.
Expatriates from Europe and America usually acquire
multiple-exit permits from their employers allowing them to
travel more freely than migrant laborers from India and Nepal
who make up the bulk of the 2.7 million-strong population.
"Certain government bodies cancelled leave so staff were
present to help with vital planning such as chartering new
shipping routes and getting food into the country," said the
Qatari official who declined to be named under briefing rules.
Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Andrew Heavens