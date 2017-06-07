WASHINGTON, June 7 U.S. President Donald Trump
spoke by telephone on Wednesday with Abu Dhabi's crown prince
and stressed the importance of unity among Gulf Arab states,
which are in the grips of a diplomatic crisis over accusations
by some of them that Qatar supports terrorism, the White House
said.
Trump "emphasized the importance of maintaining a united
Gulf Cooperation Council to promote regional stability, but
never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical
extremism or defeating terrorism," during a call with Sheikh
Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, Abu Dhabi's crown prince, the
White House said in a statement.
Abu Dhabi is the biggest of seven emirates that make up the
United Arab Emirates. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, along
with Egypt, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing
by Richard Chang)