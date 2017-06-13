ANKARA, June 13 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
on Tuesday denounced the isolation of Qatar as "inhumane and
against Islamic values", and said the methods used against the
Gulf state were unacceptable.
Erdogan's defence of Qatar, in a parliamentary speech to
members of his ruling AK Party, comes after Saudi Arabia, the
United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed relations
with Qatar last week, accusing it of supporting Islamist
militants and Iran - allegations Qatar says are baseless.
Erdogan also said that Saudi Arabia should solve the crisis.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)