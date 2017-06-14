RPT-COLUMN-Oil market flashes warning about stock levels in 2018: Kemp
LONDON, June 22 Oil traders have become increasingly doubtful that OPEC will manage to cut crude stocks down to the five-year average in 2018 and keep them there.
ANKARA, June 14 The crisis surrounding Qatar is damaging for the Islamic world and Turkey is working to help resolve the issue through diplomacy, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference, Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey was sending food assistance to Qatar after neighboring Gulf Arab states severed ties with Doha and imposed sanctions saying it supports terrorism and courts regional rival Iran.
Kalin also said a Turkish military base in Qatar, set up before the regional spat, was established to ensure the security of the whole region and did not have an aim of any military action against any country.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
LONDON, June 22 Oil traders have become increasingly doubtful that OPEC will manage to cut crude stocks down to the five-year average in 2018 and keep them there.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Four of Canada's biggest banks are the largest providers of C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) in credit for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, the company said in regulatory filings on Thursday.