ANKARA, June 15 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he will travel to Saudi Arabia
on Friday to hold talks about a dispute between Qatar and its
Gulf Arab neighbours after visiting Doha earlier this week.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with his
Tunisian counterpart, Cavusoglu said Turkey maintained its
impartiality in the spat and was pushing ahead with efforts to
solve it.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
have broken off ties and imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it
of supporting terrorism and courting regional rival Iran -
allegations Doha denies.
Turkey has backed Qatar in a dispute that has ramifications
across the Middle East, from Cairo to Baghdad, and raised
concerns in Washington and Moscow.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk;
Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)