ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu said on Monday he was saddened by a rift between Qatar
and other Arab states, and called for dialogue to resolve the
dispute.
"We see the stability in the Gulf region as our own unity
and solidarity," Cavusoglu told a news conference.
"Countries may of course have some issues, but dialogue must
continue under every circumstance for problems to be resolved
peacefully. We are saddened by the current picture and will give
any support for its normalisation," Cavusoglu said.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of
supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years
among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by
Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)