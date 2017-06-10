ANKARA, June 10 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
told Bahrain's Foreign Minister that the dispute between Qatar
and other Arab states should be resolved by the end of the holy
month of Ramadan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said
on Saturday.
In a joint news conference with Bahrain's Foreign Minister
Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Cavusoglu said
Turkey would continue its efforts to resolve the dispute, as
Qatar faces isolation imposed by fellow Arab states over its
alleged support for terrorism.
Cavusoglu also said Turkey's military base in Qatar, to
which Erdogan approved legislation on deploying Turkish troops,
was aimed at contributing to the security of the entire Gulf
region and was not aimed at a specific Gulf state.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and
Egypt severed relations with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of
supporting Islamist militants and their arch-adversary Iran -
allegations Qatar says are baseless. Several countries followed
suit, while Erdogan vowed to keep supporting Qatar and rejected
accusations that it supported terrorism.
