Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a fast-breaking iftar dinner at the 1. Commando Brigade in Kayseri, Turkey, June 8, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss the dispute between Qatar and other Arab states in coming days, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the parliament ahead of Erdogan's speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Cavusoglu said the two leaders would hold a phone call to discuss the issue.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Qatar last week, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-adversary Iran - allegations Qatar says are baseless.

Erdogan has vowed to keep supporting Qatar and said the dispute should be resolved before the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)