NEW YORK, June 8 The United Parcel Service Inc said it will suspend the transit of goods to and from Qatar in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain amid an ongoing dispute in the region.

"We will continue to monitor for any potential service impact with regards to air, road and sea connections and will communicate with customers as additional information becomes available," spokesman Glenn Zaccara said in a statement. (Reporting by Alana Wise)