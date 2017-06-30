FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 14 hours ago

Trump discusses Gulf-Qatar dispute with Erdogan - White House

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an 'Unleashing American Energy' event at the Department of Energy in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. president Donald Trump spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday to discuss the dispute between Qatar and Gulf and Arab powers who severed diplomatic and travel links with Qatar.

Trump and Erdogan discussed ways to resolve the dispute "while ensuring that all countries work together to stop terrorist funding and to combat extremist ideology", the White House said in a statement.

Turkey has backed Doha in its rift with four Arab states, which are boycotting the country over alleged support for terrorism, in what has become the worst Gulf Arab crisis in years. Doha denies the charges.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy

