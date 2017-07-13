FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says it hopes Qatar, adversaries will agree to talk directly
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 7:20 PM / a day ago

U.S. says it hopes Qatar, adversaries will agree to talk directly

1 Min Read

People gather near an artwork depicting Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani after it was unveiled by Qatar Airways in Doha, Qatar, July 13, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Getting the parties in the Qatar dispute to talk directly to one another would be an important next step in resolving the crisis, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ended three days of talks in Gulf Arab countries.

"Based on his meetings, the secretary believes that getting the parties to talk directly to one another would be an important next step," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

"We hope the parties will agree to do so and we will continue to support the emir of Kuwait in his mediation efforts."

Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

