July 6, 2017 / 7:03 PM / 17 hours ago

U.S. concerned Arab dispute with Qatar may be at an impasse -State Dept.

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The United States is increasingly concerned that a dispute between Qatar and other Arab states is at an impasse and could drag on for a long time or intensify, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

"We remain very concerned about that ongoing situation between Qatar and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing.

"We've become increasingly concerned that that dispute is at an impasse at this point. We believe that this could potentially drag on for weeks, it could drag on for months. It could possibly even intensify," she said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by David Alexander

