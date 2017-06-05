WASHINGTON The U.S. military on Monday lauded Qatar for its "enduring commitment to regional security" and said U.S. flights out of an air base there were unaffected by several major Arab states' decision to cut ties with Qatar over its alleged support for Islamists and Iran.

"We've seen no impact to our operations and all flights continue as planned," Lieutenant Colonel Damien Pickart, a spokesman at U.S. Air Forces Central Command, told Reuters.

"The United States and the (anti-Islamic State, U.S.-led) coalition are grateful to the Qataris for their longstanding support of our presence and their enduring commitment to regional security."

