WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim
Mattis spoke on Tuesday by phone with his Qatari counterpart
following a decision by Arab powers to cut ties to the Gulf
ally, a Pentagon spokesman told Reuters, without disclosing the
details of their discussion.
The Pentagon earlier on Tuesday renewed praise of Qatar for
hosting a vital U.S. air base and for its "enduring commitment
to regional security," sticking to a message of reassurance even
as President Donald Trump, via Twitter, applauded Arab nations'
decision to cut ties.
